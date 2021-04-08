Jubilee House, Kotoka, other state infrastructure on earthquake fault lines – NADMO Boss reveals

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has been revealed tht some important state assets are on earthquake fault lines. The Jubilee House, Kotoka International Airport, the Akosombo Dam, among others have been found to be sited on fault lines and could suffer massive damages should earthquake strike in the country.



This was disclosed by the Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Eric Nana Agyemang at a conference to deliberate on the report by a special committee which was tasked to develop a comprehensive framework for ‘Refocusing National Earthquake Preparedness and Response within the country’.



Addressing guests at the conference, Nana Agyemang noted that eight decades have passed since the country experienced an earthquake.



“The West African earthquake fault zone in Ghana gets to Ho, moves through Eastern Region and through Greater Accra to Nyanyano in the Central Region. It is bewilderment to know that almost all critical state infrastructure are on the fault line. Namely Tema Harbour, Kotoka International Airport, Akosombo Dam, Weija Dam and unfortunately our Jubilee House,” he said.



Nana Agyemang added in an interview on the sidelines that the earth tremors experienced recently in some parts of the country are signs of an impending earthquake.



He however allayed fears of Ghanaians and assured that the government is instituting measures aimed at mitigating the impact of earthquakes in the event that it occurs.



He reserved special praise for President Akufo-Addo for his dedication and commitment to ensuring that the country is earthquake resilient.



“Certainly, investing in earthquakes resilience will be worth all efforts. That is why, Mr President your demonstrations and such zeal and commitment beyond compare marvel us so much,” he concluded.







