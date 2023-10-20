Jubail Specialist Hospital champions Breast Cancer Awareness

Health News of Friday, 20 October 2023

Source: Alfred Ankrah, Contributor

In joining hands to combat breast cancer, Jubail Specialist Hospital at Sakumonno in the Greater Accra region is championing the agenda with free breast cancer screening at the hospital premises to commemorate this year's pink October breast cancer awareness month.



Speaking to Dr. Karen Amaniampong, an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with Jubail Specialist Hospital highlighted the need for women to avail themselves to be checked and screened for breast cancer because early detection helps in saving lives.



According to her, Jubail Specialist Hospital over the years has created awareness about breast cancer and would never relent in its efforts to help fight the disease.



"Jubail Specialist Hospital is commemorating this year's October 2023 breast cancer awareness campaign month dubbed "Pink October" to increase awareness to individuals and provide medical counsel to persons living with the condition", she reiterated.



On her part, as the entire world marks the campaign on Breast Cancer awareness, it is prudent for health professionals to address misconceptions surrounding the disease.



Debunking on a misconception associated with breast cancer acquired as hereditary, when people oftentimes assume that if you have no family history of breast cancer, then you would not stand a chance of getting the disease is a very wrong perception.



Dr. Amaniampong further disclosed that most people diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history of the disease, adding that many factors including genetics and lifestyle would put one at a risk of getting the disease.



The specialist admonished women to take advantage of the ongoing free breast cancer screening at Jubail Specialist Hospital and get checked to help fight the condition at its early stages.



She expressed appreciation to all Jubail Specialist Hospital staff and customers by saying "There is no Jubail without you".