Regional News of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Juaben Traditional Council rally behind Oti Boateng against restructuring of Eastern Regional House of Chiefs

Daasebre Oti Boateng, Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area

The Juaben Traditional Council says it is solidly behind its President, Dasaabre (Emiritus) Oti Boateng in his protestation letter addressed to the president of the National House of Chiefs against what they describe as a “deliberate attempt to exclude the New Juaben Traditional Area from the re-structured Eastern Regional House of Chiefs (ERHC), and more particularly the capricious determination and selection of Divisional Chiefs amongst various paramountcies”



Explaining the rationale behind Daasebre Oti Boateng’s protestation, the Juaben Traditional Council in its release signed by its Acting President, Nana Twumasi Dankwa said the President of ERHC truncated the normal process of building consensus in the House by failing to present such crucial issue to the whole House for debate before sending it to the National House of Chiefs.”



According to them, they would have been informed about the proposal to restructure the house had the house resorted to the normal and pragmatic process usually implored.



However, the Juaben Traditional Council noted that the fact that the ERHC did not extend an invitation to them to make an input on the issue gives “credence to the allegationthat the President of ERHC bypassed the whole House in submitting the memorandum on the issue to the National House.”



Citing the Chieftaincy Act, Act 759 of 2008, the Juaben Traditional Council said the nation’s traditional system demands a broad level of consultation among all stakeholders while urging those who they describe as “ignorant of the nuanced details of the Act to desist from wading intothe matter only to expose their ignorance.”



Whiles underscoring the role of the traditional council as to promote peace and unity among autonomous states, the Juaben Traditional Council said it shall always speak out loud if it’s interests andsurvival is threatened and again emphasised its support for the Omanhene.



“We praise and applaud the intervention of Daasebre who personally intervened with the President of Ghana to stop the attempt to move the railway system from Koforidua to Kyebi in the construction of the ongoing Eastern Rail Line. Again, he has heroically stood up against a deliberate attempt to sideline the New Juaben Traditional Area from the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs. The Omanhene has the Chiefs and people of New Juaben fully behind him in this critical period to modernize NewJuaben and put it on a global map.”



The Traditional Council thus prayed for mutual respect and cooperation among all Paramount Chiefs in the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs, whiles stating it will continue to be a vibrant force when itcomes to socio-economic and cultural development of the region and thecountry at large.



