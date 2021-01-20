Regional News of Wednesday, 20 January 2021

Source: GNA

Juaben Municipal strategizing to increase revenue mobilization

Kwadwo Ansah-Sem, Municipal Chief Executive, Juaben Municipal Assembly

The Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region is building the capacities of its revenue officers to help increase revenue collection and improve on its Internally Generated Funds (IGF).



Mr Kwadwo Ansah-Sem, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), who made this known, said the assembly was providing training in revenue collections, coding and receipts writing to equip revenue officers and collectors with the needed skills and attitudes to improve on their performance.



He was speaking at the last general meeting of the assembly for 2020, at Juaben.



Mr Ansah-Sem said the assembly was poised to improve and achieve its development agenda this year, through increased local revenue mobilization since the over-reliance on the District Assembly’s Common Fund (DACF) was not helping.



He said delays in the release of the Common Fund, was affecting the pace of development in the municipality and there was the need for urgent strategies to help bring development to the people.



He said the training would also include; transparency and accountability principles which were required from revenue collectors to protect state resources in order to strengthen the trust and confidence of the local people in the local governance system.



Reverend Peter Antwi-Bosiako, Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD) urged the assembly members to support the education and sensitization of community members in their electoral areas to commit to payment of taxes and various levies to help augment government’s development agenda.



He said the Municipal Assembly was also prioritizing establishing market stalls in the various communities while investing more resources in the agricultural economic development sector in order to realize the needed internally generated funds for development.



This is because agriculture was the mainstay of the municipality and supporting them would go a long way for them to grow and expand their activities to enable them pay appropriate revenues to the assembly for development.



He called on all revenue collectors to be truthful in their duties especially in record keeping, to avoid mistrust in their work.



They should rather be effective, efficient in the collection and utilization of resources.