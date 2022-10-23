Juaben MCE nominee case adjourned to October 27

General News of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: GNA

The Kumasi High Court on Thursday adjourned to October 27, the alleged bribery case, involving Mr Alexander Sarfo Kantanka, former President’s nominee for the position of Chief Executive for the Juaben Municipal Assembly, in the Ashanti region.



Mr Kantanka was alleged to have paid monies to some assembly members to influence them to confirm his nomination by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



However, after the assembly members voted against his nomination, he was alleged to have openly called the assembly members to demand a refund of the monies.



Some of the affected assembly members reported his conduct to the Office of the Special Prosecutor and after investigations, he was charged and brought before the court.



The court presided by Justice Priscilla Odikro Ofori adjourned the case for the trial to continue.



Mr Amadu Emmanuel Basintale, who represented the Office of the Special Prosecutor, told journalists after court proceedings that the prosecution intended to call five witnesses for the trial.



They would include three assembly members, a police officer and an officer from the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



Prosecution said the first prosecution witness, Mr Simon Akwasi Agyei, assembly member, for Esaase electoral area, was cross-examined by the counsel for the accused, Mr Denis Osei Antwi.



Mr Basintale said prosecution pleaded with the court to fix the trial for a week to help reduce the risk and cost of travelling from Accra to Kumasi for the trials.