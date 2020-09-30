Politics of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Joycelyn Andoh launches manifesto, promises to unseat Mireku Duker as Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP

independent candidate for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, Madam Joycelyn Andoh

The Parliamentary Independent candidate for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency, Madam Joycelyn Andoh has launched her manifesto at an all white colour event at the St. Matthew Catholic Parish Conference Hall in Tarkwa.



Symathizers and party faithfuls at the launch were spotted in all white apparel on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020 a dress code the supporters say the signifies the resounding victory in the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency.



The manifesto dubbed; Transforming Lives, Transforming Tarkwa Nsuaem is on seven thematic areas, which include Education, Health and Sanitation, Agriculture, Trade and industry, infrastructure, Tourism and sports.



In her brief submission to unveil her motivation for contesting in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Constituency as a member of Parliament, Joyceline Andoh explained that her decision is to respond to the cry of the youth for decent jobs which is receiving no attention under the current leadership.



Another one is to support market women to improve their livelihood and the for Tarkwa to reclaim it’s rightful place as a properous and peaceful heaven in Ghana.



Education



Establish a scholarship scheme to assist several brilliant but needy graduates in the constituency.



Institute awards and recognition scheme to award outstanding teachers from both public and private schools within the constituency



Organize a Quiz competition to improve basic targeting education particularly junior high schools to bring out the best in them.



Health and Sanitation



Expand the capacity of the Tarkwa Midwifery Training School into a fully fledged multidisciplinary nursing training college.



Embark on Keep Keep Tarkwa Nsuaem clean campaign and distribute free waste bins to each community in the constituency to improve waste collection efforts of the constituency.



Agriculture



Liase with the Ghana Cocoa Board to facilitate the constituency’s fair share of cocoa roads to improve the free movement of people and goods all year round.



Institute local farmers award scheme to recognize and reward outstanding farmers in the constituency to shore up farming as an attractive alternative livelihood to mining.



Establish market day for Tarkwa to boost trading and commerce and improve livelihoods.



Trade and Industry



Institute a small loan and credit scheme dedicated to advancing small loans to the economically active poor in the various communities in the constituency.



Setup work and pay Taxi scheme to assist taxi drivers who do not own their own vehicles as well as the youth who are willing and desirous of making a living out of driving.



Set up a Unit dedicated to facilitating small scale and artisanal mining licenses.



Infrastructure Development



Embark on renovation of Tarkwa Nsuaem into an ultra modern multipurpose edifice.



Provide street lights for communities with the help of the Municipal Assembly.



Lobby the Minister of Roads and Highways and the department of Urban roads to prioritize Tarkwa roads.





Tourism



Work closely with the Tourism Minister, the Municipal Assembly and traditional authorities to improve infrastructure at the various historical and natural sites in the constituency.



Sports



Mobilize funding to promote grassroot soccer development through the colts system and support for the divisions 2 and 3 leagues to unearth talents in the constituency.



Madam Joy Joyceline Andoh entreated all constituents to go all out to vote forofor her on December 7, in order to become the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem.

