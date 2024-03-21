Journey through COVID-19 will be preserved for generations – President Akufo-Addo

Health News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: GNA

The sheer determination and resilience demonstrated by the nation in her journey through the COVID-19 pandemic is a legacy that will be preserved for generations to come, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.



“Let us remember the lessons we have learned and the progress we have made. Together, there is no challenge that we cannot overcome, no obstacle we cannot surmount,” the president noted.



He was speaking at the launch of a book titled “Fellow Ghanaians: Telling Ghana’s COVID-19 Story: A Journey of Fear, Facts, Faith, and Fortune” in Accra.



The book, authored by the Health Minister-designate, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, highlights the unity of purpose and collaborative spirit that defined the country’s response to the pandemic.



It gives a perspective on the strategies, stakeholder engagement, challenges, and success stories in the campaign.



The Ghana Health Service estimated that some 171,889 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country as of December 2023.



This resulted in 1,462 deaths.



A total of 27, 959, 283 COVID-19 vaccine doses have also been administered, including those from AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V, Moderna, and Pfizer-Biontech.



Ghana won the admiration of the international community, including the World Health Organization, for the effective manner in which the West African nation managed the spread of COVID-19, especially at the peak of the pandemic, which devastated the global economy.



The psychological trauma associated with the quantum of deaths, job losses, human isolation, and socio-economic negative effects left in the wake of the pandemic is yet to be overcome across many societies globally.



"Fellow Ghanaians’ is not just a title; it is a powerful reminder of the bond that unites us as a people, transcending tribe, religion, or political affiliation.



“It is a call for us to act, urging us to stand together in the face of the adversity of COVID-19 and to work tirelessly to win the fight against the pandemic,” Nana Akufo-Addo said.



He lauded Ghanaians for their patience, collaboration, and varied support for the government amidst those difficult moments.



“You listened to me; you cooperated with the government and with the health experts. You adhered to the enhanced hygiene and mask-wearing protocols, and a considerable number of you took the vaccine This book, he said, held a special place in his heart



“Not only because it resonates deeply with the way I acted during some of the nation’s difficult moments, it embodies the spirit of unity and solidarity that define us as Ghanaians



“I stand before you today with a profound feeling of gratitude as we gather to celebrate the launch of the book titled ‘Fellow Ghanaians’,” the President stated.



Dr. Okoe Boye, who was the Deputy Health Minister when the country recorded its first confirmed case of the pandemic in March 2020, lauded the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration for the courage demonstrated throughout those difficult moments.



The book, he said, was not merely a historical record but a narrative that told the resilience of the Ghanaian in the face of adversity.



It delves into the emotional and strategic facets of Ghana’s response to the global crisis, as well as the positive outcomes.