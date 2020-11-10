General News of Tuesday, 10 November 2020

Source: GNA

Journalists should promote peace and national unity

Journalists have been urged to report in a manner that promotes national cohesion and unity, with the approach of the country's general election.



"Journalists covering the election should be extra vigilant, careful, and strive towards producing news reports that will help build and unify the country.”



Mr. Emmanuel Okyere, Rector, Mysteek College of Broadcasting and Journalism, said this at the third graduation of the College in Accra.



He said because reports by journalists were typically regarded as the truth by a good number of the citizenry, "what you put out there could easily make or unmake the nation."



The Mysteek College Rector asked journalists in the country to realise that a wrecked nation could serve no purpose to the citizenry.



Mr. Okyere told the graduating class that they would only build successful careers, if through their reports, they gained credibility and respect from the public because of their trustworthiness.



"If you want to do the right thing in order to earn the trust of your publics which you so much need, report objectively," he said.



One hundred and fifty students consisting of 90 females and 60 males, graduated after completing a variety of courses including Broadcasting and Print Journalism, News paper reporting, Radio presentation.





