Regional News of Tuesday, 2 March 2021

Source: 3 News

Journalists reward past Regional MTTD Commander

The presentation was made to Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah

Western Regional Police Commander DCOP Felix Fosu Agyemang has reiterated the resolve to continue to provide an all-round security and safe environment for residents and businesses in the Western Region.



While acknowledging the provision of security as their primary responsibility, he believes an effective collaboration with the general public will make the police more efficient.



The Regional Police Commander made the observation during a presentation of a parting fight to the immediate past Regional Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah – who is on a duty transfer to Berekum – by members of the Western Region Journalists for Road Safety.



The Western Region Journalists for Road Safety is a group of journalists and stakeholders in road safety issues.



The group provides an alert to the MTTD on road safety cases for quick interventions.



DCOP Felix Fosu Agyemang said the presentation demonstrates that journalists in the region constantly monitor their activities.



He is gladdened that journalists have found the work of the police as satisfactory and gone ahead to present a gift to a deserving officer, stressing: “It means our efforts are being appreciated.



“… It is a sign that you the media monitor our activities. That you appreciate our sacrifices. This recognition will clearly motivate the commander and other officers to put in the best.”



A leading member of the group and Regional Chairman of the GJA, Moses Dotsey Aklorbeto, said the group was encouraged to recognize the work of Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah because he was always ready to find a solution to a road safety issue irrespective of the time he is called.



“… not a day will pass without someone posting an issue about road safety on the platform and you will be certain that Chief Supo will not just respond but act on it. Ask any media practitioner in the region about Chief Supo and I can bet it will be nothing but about how dexterous he is with his work. I’m sure he will always remember the host of Connect FM’s morning show Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, who was consistent with issues of road safety from accidents, need for ambulance and road blocks. But what we all did was to help him work better and I believe we were able to do that.”



He recounted an instance where “there was an accident close to Shama. It was around 1:30 am when the distress call came. Immediately the information was posted on the platform, I saw that he has responded and dispatched a team to the scene. I remember one of the accident victims who was in a critical condition was saved because of the swift response.”



Chief Superintendent Richard Appiah thanked the group for the recognition and said the gesture has encouraged him to be more selfless and more responsive to his duties.



He promised to work even harder at his new station.



“… I’m humbled. When I assumed office in the Western Region, I looked at how I could play this role well. So, when I was informed of the group I saw it as a fine opportunity to be more effective and I have never regretted being part of the group. In fact, I have been able to respond quickly to so many issues bothering on road safety because of the timely prompt I received from the group.”



He also applauded media houses in the Region for “never hesitate to give us their platform anytime we had to embark on a sensitization drive which has contributed significantly to reducing carnage on our roads”.



According to him, he has already told the incoming commander about the productive relationship he had with the media and has been assured that same will continue.