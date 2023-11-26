Journalists in Ghana are poorly paid, govt must initiate steps to address this challenge – NPP MP

Politics of Sunday, 26 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Sylvester Tetteh, Member of Parliament for the Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency in the Ga South Municipal District, has lamented Ghanaian journalists’ low pay and working conditions.



The Ghanaian legislator stated that it was past time for the country to address these problems and ensure that journalists were treated well.



He delivered the address on the House Floor during the debate on the 2024 Budget Statement, which touched on the life-threatening dangers journalists endure in the course of their work.



He cited poor salary as one of the issues that media practitioners confront, which he believes, if adequately handled, would go a long way towards supporting best journalistic practices, good governance, and a nation’s socioeconomic progress.



This assertion is made in light of the low pay received by journalists in the country, even though the media is considered to as the “Fourth Estate of the Realm.”



Tetteh remarked that salary disparities exist between the ‘first, second, and third realms,’ referring to the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary as opposed to the media.



He claimed that the situation is much worse in most private media outlets, where some journalists are paid less, while others are not paid at all and are merely given accreditation to cover events.



He said the poor conditions of service make them susceptible to corruption and inhuman treatment which include ridicule, embarrassment and name-calling.



He went on to state that the government has done a lot to ensure the safety of journalists.



“The government has done a lot to protect journalists, but what needs to be done is for all of us to support the fight against attacks on journalists. The scope under which journalists work in this country” is terrible.



"We have over 700 radio and television stations in this country. Investigation among journalists or speaking to media owners in this country reveals that journalists are the least paid in this country. I hope that we will urge the Ministry of Information or the Minister for Communication to push more” for better conditions of service and remuneration for journalists.”