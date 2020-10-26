Regional News of Monday, 26 October 2020

Journalists charged to challenge the status quo

President of the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI-Ghana), Peter Bismark Kwofie

The president of the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI-Ghana), Peter Bismark Kwofie, has asked journalists to challenge the existing state of affairs of the country by asking right and tough questions that will position the country into economic freedom.



Mr Kwofie said his outfit is established with the mission to provide innovative economic research and pensive multidisciplinary public policy advocacy through intellectually inspired leadership to help create freedom and prosperity for a free society.



According to him, ILAPI is formed to inspire journalists across the African continent and to share messages of freedom, individual liberty, and economic principles to improve economic freedom and prosperity for its people.



“Our vision is to strive to reach out to the star of perfection by advocating, researching, educating and inspiring through creative and empathetic involvement in the society to transform it,” Mr. Kwofie said.



“Classical Liberal principles must be the center stage of Africa’s economy to create intra-trade, competition, and prosperity. This is the only way Africa’s democratic beings would prosper. Having all the resources with the wrong ideology creates a stunted economy and poverty,” he bemoaned.



He noted that journalists are the fourth arm of government and as such must ensure that there is a free and fair distribution of wealth across the country.



He established that journalists must question policies instituted by government with the taxpayers’ money, adding that, journalists need to ask politicians the relevant questions in order for them to hive proper account for such monies.



Peter Kwofie, said this during the African Journalists for Economic Opportunity (AJEOT) 2020 workshop training which was organized by the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) on June 24th, 2020, at the Summit Lodge in Koforidua.



The two-day training workshop saw a number of journalists, advocates, research personnel drawn within Ghana, who were schooled through different topics.





