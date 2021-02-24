General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

Source: Class FM

Journalists' against LGBTQ+ Ghana urges Red Friday

The journalist are urging 'Go red on Friday'

As part of efforts to draw the attention of the government to reject the operations of the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBT) in the country, Journalists' Against LGBTQ+ Ghana has urged all Ghanaians and its members to put on red attires or red armbands on Friday, 26 February 2021.



The decision to go red on Friday follows the suspension of their intended demonstration.



The demonstration was suspended after the Ghana Police Service indicated to them that Executive Instrument (E.I.) 395 restrict the group from embarking on the demonstration due to efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The journalists also encouraged all its members to actively share their frustrations on their various social media platforms to intensify their demands on government to close down the LGBTQ office; declare the two diplomats; the Australian High Commissioner and Danish Ambassador as persona non grata and state firmly the actions of LGBTQ in the country as "immoral and illegal".



“We urge all to go all red to ensure our demands see the light of day,” the journalists said in a statement.