Journalist joins NPP parliamentary race

Politics of Sunday, 30 July 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Journalist and the Former Central Regional Correspondent for Daily Guide Newspaper, Madam Sarah Theodora Afful on Friday filed her completed nomination forms to contest the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries slot in the Cape Coast South Constituency.



Addressing the media and delegates after filing her nomination forms which was marked with a float by her supporters, she disclosed that her decision to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in the area is to recapture the lost parliamentary seat for the party.



She observed that Cape Coast South Constituency needs a good leader who can fight to bring more developmental projects and employment opportunities to the area.



“Being a kind-hearted woman, I feel pity for women who struggle and hustle before they put food on the table so I decided to contest and it is my hope I win the seat to support the needy women to have a better standard of living” she promised



Madam Sarah Afful who doubles as the Central Regional Director for Youth Employment Agency (YEA) said she has done tremendous work by reducing the spate of unemployment in the Central Region most especially in the Cape Coast South Constituency.



“With my experience in Journalism work and Director for Youth Employment Agency, I will not be ashamed to go on my knees to beg or lobby for developmental projects to support my constituents” she assured.



The aspirant who is a native of Cape Coast and raised by a fisherman and fishmonger said she is the only candidate who can easily win votes from fisherfolks, market women and commercial drivers.





She, therefore, charged the delegates to vote for a candidate who can win the seat for NPP and not just parliamentary primaries.



The former Cape Coast South Constituency Secretary for NPP and spokesperson for Sarah Afful, Mr. Ebenezer Kwame Sam in an exclusive interview with MyNewsGh.com said in the last three terms, the NPP has never won Cape Coast South seat.



Upon extensive research conducted by him and some party faithful, it was realized that Cape Coast South Constituency NPP needs to present a strong woman like Sarah Afful to face incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Kwaku Ricketts Hagan in the next general elections.



“As a journalist, former Central Regional Assistant Secretary and currently Youth Employment Agency Director, Sarah Afful has so many links to bring development to the Cape Coast South” Mr. Kwame Sam noted



“Kwaku Ricketts Hagan has disappointed the people of Cape Coast and he is not ready to develop the area so this is the time for Sarah Afful to retire Kwaku Ricketts Hagan” he urged.