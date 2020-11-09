General News of Monday, 9 November 2020

Source: Peter Agengre, Contributor

Journalist gets results: Poor widow operates a cold store after Nana Bediatuo Asante’s intervention

The widow was given a fully furnished cold store to support herself

To demonstrate his love and affection for humanity, the executive secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante has constructed, furnished and handed over a cold store to a poor young widow who struggled to take care of her children and family in the Nabdam District of the Upper East Region.



Nana Bediatuo Asante’s humanitarian gesture was inspired by an article written by Peter Agengre, a Journalist at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC URA Radio) in Bolgatanga and published on Ghanaweb.com which depicted the sorry plight of Teni Abobit the widow, who refused to travel down south to engage in ‘kayaye’ after losing her husband but stayed back to fend for her children only God knows how.



Touched by her appalling circumstances as narrated in the story, the Secretary to the President at the Office of the President, Lawyer Nana Bediatuo Asante immediately contacted the reporter, mobilized resources and within some few months, raised a structure to be used for a cold store at the widow’s hometown at Kongo. The structure valued at GHc 9,490.00 has a deep freezer from the Samsung Company, stocked with cold food items and connected to electricity.



At a brief ceremony on the 29th of November, 2020 to formally hand over the cold store to the widow, Peter Agengre on behalf of Lawyer Asante said the smiles on the faces of the widow (Teni) and her mother in-law was enough to gladden anyone's heart. He said the lives of the poor and the marginalized was so important that one should not forget to extend a helping hand to the underprivileged in society.



“Lawyer Asante was touched by the unfortunate revelations from the young lady when he read the story. He is somebody who has a soft heart for fellow humans. That’s why he has decided to support this lady so that she can at least live a healthier life and take care of the children. He says we should cultivate the habit of supporting our widows especially the poor without asking for other favors from them. Lawyer is extending his warm regards to you all. ” Peter Agengre quoted Lawyer Asante.



The chief of the area, Sapaat Naab Namalteng praised Lawyer Asante for extending a kind heart to her daughter and putting broad smiles on her face.



“May the Almighty God and the gods of Kongo Zambok be with you wherever you were. You’ve touched my heart and as a traditional leader, I’m so excited that my daughter through your support will be able to live on an improved diet. You can see from her face, she is so happy. We cannot thank you enough. May your life be protected.” Sapaat Naab Namalteng prayed.



Madam Teni Abobit with her family could not express their excitement to Lawyer Asante without shedding tears.



“Me, I can’t express my joy enough to you, Lawyer. I never thought of ever getting a shop like this in my life after my husband died. But look at me today. I am speechless at how God has blessed me through him. What I can say is that may the good God richly bless you and your entire generation. And I hope to meeting you one day to thank you more.” She spoke softly while wiping off her tears.









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.