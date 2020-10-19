Crime & Punishment of Monday, 19 October 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Journalist arrested for unlawful possession of narcotics

Augustus Akwasi Koranteng was caught with substances suspected to be Indian Hemp

A Journalist, Augustus Akwasi Koranteng has been arrested for unlawful possession of narcotic drugs in Agona Swedru in the Central Region.



He was arrested by the Swedru Divisional Police CID with 28 balls of plant materials, 7 sachets containing dried plant material, 5 and a half compressed slaps of dried plant material all suspected to be Indian hemp.



According to the police, they have had several complaints of a person possession narcotic drugs without authority which investigation was ongoing and the suspect was identified to be the supplier of the substance.



A meeting was arranged for the suspect to supply another quantity of the above substance so the suspect surfaced and was arrested at narrow way school at Agona Swedru with two compressed slaps of the above substance he was about to supply.



A search was conducted in his room and the remainder of the mentioned substances found in his fridge were retrieved.



He was then arraigned before the Swedru circuit Court and granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties, one to justified.



His passport was deposited at the court registry to prevent him from traveling to escape trial.

