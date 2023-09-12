Journalist Daniel Benin sworn-in as Akan chief of Abola

General News of Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Source: William Beeko, Contributor

The Royal Family of the Abola Gate under the Ga Traditional Council over the weekend performed a successful colorful swearing-in ceremony and the necessary accompanying traditional rituals to officially confirm investigative journalist Daniel Benin as the new Akan Chief (Mrantehene) of the Abola Traditional Family.



The occasion was also used to coronate some other chiefs.



He has by this achievement earned the Stool Name Nii Okropong I, Akan Chief (Mrantehene) of the abola traditional area.



Before his elevation to his current high royal paramountcy, he was known to many as Daniel Benin, an Accra-based investigative journalist.



The ceremony was supervised by Nii Kofi Tuadan (III), The Paramount Chief of Abola and the Head of the Akwakye clan (Akwakye we) of the Ga state.



At the event, Nii Okropong I pledged to ensure that all development projects are implemented to pave the way for a good standard of living.



He said the knowledge and skills of the youth would be put to better use to generate innovative ideas to create more job opportunities for all.



He called on all to support his developmental agenda in business development, education, and youth empowerment.



"I assure you my continuous commitment to bringing more developmental projects to help improve the cordial relationship between the Akan Community and Ga's, especially within the Abola traditional area", he added.



Nii Okropong I expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of Abola for the confidence and honour reposed in me.

Nii Kofi Tuadan (III) congratulated the newly coronated chiefs and urged them to remain focused on the discharge of their duties.



He advised them to ensure that their operations reflect the desires of the people and consult the appropriate quarters for counsel on decisions that involved the people they rule over.



He tasked them to ensure that their loyalty was always directed to their overlord and the people that they were serving.