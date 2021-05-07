Journalism only becomes dangerous if you spew lies - Journalists told

General News of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Editor of the Informer newspaper, Andy Kankam has expressed that the work of a journalist becomes dangerous only if such a person churns out lies and blackmails others with information at hand.



According to him, any journalist will feel safe if he or she is confident that the information put out there is nothing but the truth.



He shared these thoughts during an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s ‘Fact Sheet’ Show.



“It will be dangerous when you are churning out lies and engaging in blackmails and not telling people the truth. That is where you have something to worry about. But if you know that what you are saying is the gospel truth or you have evidence that will help in nation building, I mean to hell with whatever somebody says; even God will protect you. But when it is obvious that you are not speaking the truth, and you are engaged in sensationalism and blackmailing, that is when you have something to worry about”.



Meanwhile, Andy Kankam has said that while speaking the truth may attract some threats, “the truth always triumphs”.



Using his experience as an example, he shared, “As for threats, they will come. I had threats from some party people for speaking the truth. The God that I serve will always protect me. Once it is the truth, one day I will get vindicated”.



May 3, marked as World Press Freedom Day (WPFD), serves as a reminder to governments of the need to respect their commitment to press freedom and is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and professional ethics.



