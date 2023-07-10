Jospong attracts interest from Africa, other world across at IFAT 2023, Johannesburg

General News of Monday, 10 July 2023

Source: Jospong Group of Companies

The just-ended world’s leading trade fair for water, sewage, waste, and raw material management (IFAT 2023) took place in Johannesburg, South Africa on 5th - 7th July 2023.



The three-day exhibition and conference saw a delegation of eight officers from subsidiaries of the E&S Cluster of the Jospong Group of Companies namely (Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited, AfES Consult, and Waste Landfill).



Despite the central theme being on Water and Waste Water Treatment, Solid Waste, and Medical Waste, the team was tasked to drive a strong awareness campaign on the 360 integrated waste management services the cluster provides in Municipal Solid Waste, Industrial waste, and the processing of waste recyclables.



Over one hundred exhibitors and approximately 5,000 visitors gracing the three-day event, confirmed the fair as a giant platform for the exhibition of environmental technologies.



IFAT Johannesburg 2023, exhibition and conference was a concentrated knowledge transfer and networking event that has drawn interest from across the world over the years. This year’s edition as usual attracted global participation, with delegates from as far afield as Germany, Austria, China, Italy, Norway, the UK, and Ghana.



Having attracted exhibitors from different countries and visitors from other countries, the show offered perspective on urgent matters like the circular economy and resource efficiency, confirming its position as the world's leading platform for water, sewage, waste, and raw material management.



Taking her turn on Tuesday during a presentation, the General Manager, SSGL Private, Ms. Lola Asiseh Ashitey threw more light on the journey and achievements of the Jospong Group of Companies in the area of waste management in Ghana.



Participants present lauded the Jospong Group of Companies for establishing Zoomlion, Dredge Masters, and Sewage Systems, IRECOP, Waste landfill, among others, adding that a collective effort from these subsidiaries has seen Ghana not only making progress in the environmental space but also in the recycling of reusable waste materials into new and beneficial products in Sub-Saharan Africa and the world across.



Also during a Breakfast meeting organized by Cleantech Business Roundtable, Switzerland Global Enterprise, and the Norway Embassy, the General Manager, Ms. Lola Asiseh Ashitey, and Elsie N. E Ekumah, Asst.



Technical Manager PSB again highlighted the good works of the Jospong Group and emphasized the advanced technological wastewater treatment practices employed by her company.



On their part, Mr. Edmond Kweku Vidjah, The Business Development Manager of Zoomlion, Dr. Yahaya Yakubu, Director of Environmental Analysis and Consultancy of AfES Consult, Mr. Richard Omani, the Operations Manager of Waste Landfill, Ms. Cynthia Gbadago, Zoomlion PSL, Mr. Jephthah Tetteh, Communications and Corporate Affairs Officer of Zoomlion and Nana Kofi Tego, Communications Officer of the JOSPONG Group engaged investors and prospective partners from South Africa and all participating countries who were impressed with the exploits in Ghana and across Africa on possible future collaborations in their countries.



The 3-day event is one of the main events that pull participation across multiple industries in the environmental and engineering space in the manner it did.





