Joshua Akamba woos voters from the Eastern Region

NDC's National Organizer, Joshua Akamba

The National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, Joshua Hamidu Akamba received a rousing welcome when he visited Kwahu Mpraeso in the Eastern Region on November 30, 2020.



Mr. Akamba who began his campaign tour of the Eastern Region visited some chiefs and had one on one discussions with residents of Besease Zongo.



The team further moved to AtoubuKrom and then to the Bepong market in the Mpraeso Constituency in the Eastern Region.



Joshua Akamba in his message urged electorates to vote massively for the NDC in the forthcoming December 7th, 2020 general elections.



He encouraged voters not to succumb to any form of intimidation that will hinder them from casting their votes.



"Do not be intimidated by anyone or anything on the election day, go out in your numbers and vote for John Dramani Mahama and Honourable Muhayadeen Adam Kaleem who is your parliamentary candidate," he stated.



He said the country’s socio-economic transformation and development could only be sustained if the NDC comes back to power.

