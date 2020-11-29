Politics of Sunday, 29 November 2020

Joshua Akamba storms Eastern Region with NDC's People's Manifesto

NDC National Organizer, Joshua Akamba

With less than a week to the 2020 general elections, politicians are crisscrossing the country to campaign and to ask for the supports and prayers of the good people of Ghana.



Joshua Hamidu Akamba, the National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress received a rousing welcome when he visited the Kwahu Npraeso in the Eastern Region.



The hard-working Akamba who began his campaign tour of the Eastern Region visited some chiefs in the Region, had one-on-one discussions with the good people of Besease Zongo, as part of his tour, he visited Sarki Umaro and Sarki Abdul Hamid, leaders in the Npraeso Constituency Zongo.



The team however moved to Atoubu Krom to meet the residents, chiefs and leaders of the Community.



He then moved to Bepong market in the Npraeso Constituency in the Eastern Region with the good news in the NDC's people's manifesto.



Joshua Hamidu Akamba and his entourages hit on major areas in the Eastern Region with the message of hope and asked them to vote massively for the NDC in the general elections.



"Do not be intimidated by anyone or anything on the election day, go out in your numbers and vote for John Dramani Mahama and Honourable Muhayadeen Adam Kaleem who is your parliamentary candidate," he stated.



Joshua Akamba charged party members, floating voters and supporters to work hard to rescue the country from President Nana Addo and his cronies.



He said the country’s pace to socio-economic transformation and development could only be sustained if the NDC lead by Former President John Dramani Mahama and Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang returned back to the presidency.



Speaking to the Market women, party supporters And the charged crowd in the Eastern Region, Joshua Hamidu Akamba pointed out that, the NPP government was on course to destroy Ghana and make everyone useless and they must be voted out without any further delay.



He cited the current PDS, cash for seat, missing Excavators, missing Aboboyas and Agyapa Royalties brouhaha that has led the Akufo-Addo's darling boy, Mr. Martin Amidu refers him as the mother serpent of corruption.



He, therefore appealed to all party supporters, members, floating voters and every meaning Ghanaians who are not beneficiaries of the PDS, cash for seat, missing Excavators and Agyapa Royalties to work hard in whatever area they find themselves to tell the story of NDC'S People's Manifesto.

