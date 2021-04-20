Joseph Yamin to contest NDC National Organizer position

Politics of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

A former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports under the erstwhile NDC administration, Joseph Yamin, is set to contest the National Organizer position in the National Democratic Congress (NDC)



Media Personality, Mugabe Masse is also likely to be in the National organizer race.



According to sources, the National Youth Organizer and the National Women’s Organizer are poised for re-election.



Unconfirmed reports also suggest that the General Secretary of the opposition NDC Party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah is also likely to contest the current Chairman of the Party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo for the chairmanship position.



Commenting on the development with Kaakyire Ofori Ayim on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, former Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports under the erstwhile NDC administration explained that the voice of the people is the voice of the Lord and that he will confirm his candidature at an appropriate time.



“Although I have not officially considered to contest the position, we all know that the voice of the people is the voice of the Lord and so sometimes you don’t ignore calls from your people to contest a position. I am in the process of considering other factors and when all is said and done, I will confirm my candidature or otherwise”, Joseph Yamin told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.