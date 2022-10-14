Joseph Kumah Mackay donates mathematical sets to BECE candidates in Sene West District

Regional News of Friday, 14 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

780 mathematical sets have been donated by the 2020 parliamentary candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Hon. Joseph Kumah Mackay who is also the Director for Monitoring and Evaluation at the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) to all BECE Candidates in the Sene West District of the Bono East Region, on Friday 14th October, 2022



As a native and constituent of Sene West Constituency and promoter of humanitarian works the education of his constituents and the Ghanaian child has been one of his topmost priorities



Most of these BECE Candidates in the Sene West District who before the delivery of these mathematical sets had no hopes of getting one are now very excited and expressed much gratitude to the Honorable for his timely intervention



This kind gesture will equip the candidates with one of the basic examination-enhancing tools as they write their BECE



The presentation of these educational items was done by Benjamin Yaw Berko, an Assembly Member of the Sene West Constituency and other natives of same on behalf of Hon. Joseph Kumah Mackay who had travelled on official duties



The Sene West District Director of Education, Mr. Richard Boateng and other education officers, received the items on behalf of the 777 BECE candidates and expressed their profound gratitude to Hon Joseph Kumah Mackay for the receipt of the items and admonished the general public to emulate this humanitarian character of the Honorable to continue coming to their aid



Subsequent to the public presentation of the items, a closed-door meeting was held and Mr. Richard Boateng appealed to the benevolent donor of these mathematical sets, Hon. Joseph Kumah Mackay to extend even more assistance to the education directorate as the roofing of their education office is currently in worse state.



