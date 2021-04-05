Joseph Cudjoe appointed member of Akufo Addo's cabinet and Economic Management Team (EMT)

Politics of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: Francis Sey, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency and Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe has been appointed to serve as a member of The Economic Management Team of President Nana Akufo-Addo's Government.



For the avoidance of doubt, the Economic Management Team (EMT) is a seven (7) member Committee comprising of noble and distinguished men such as:



1. Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (Vice President of Ghana)



2. Ken Ofori Atta (Finance Minister)



3. Dr Afriyie Akoto (Minister for Agriculture)



4. Yaw Osafo Marfo (Snr Advisor to the President)



5. Joseph Cudjoe (MP, Effia Constituency & Minister for Public Enterprises)



6. Alan Kyeremanteng (Minister for Trade and Industry)



7. Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Energy Minister)



Until his appointment, the Member of Parliament for Effia Constituency was the deputy Minister for Energy (Finance and Infrastructure) in the first term of President Nana Akufo Addo’s Government.

He is currently a Minister of state in charge of Public Enterprises and will also serve as a member of President Nana Akufo-Addo's cabinet in the second term.



The distinguished Member of Parliament has worked as the Financial Analysis and Planning Manager at the Ghana branch office of ENO International, LLC, (a U.S based finance, investments and pre-financed procurements company) where he gained hands-on experience in reviewing of business plans, development of new businesses, financial planning and analysis, investment appraisals, modelling of financial decisions, credit and credit risk management, and financial projections.



Hon. Cudjoe, has to his credit, the development of the pricing formula for the Government of Ghana Index Linked Bonds (GGILBs) during the government’s domestic debt restructuring in 2001 when N.P.P came into power to meet excessive debt level.



From 2003 until he veered into politics, Hon Cudjoe was an instructor at the Ghana Stock Exchange and delivered training in corporate finance and investment analysis.



His professional experience spans industrial training, financial investment management consultancy, and data analysis, an experience that he built through the lecturing of Financial and Investment Management, Quantitative Techniques, Statistics, and Production and Operations Management.



Indeed Hon. Joseph Cudjoe MP for Effia Constituency is blazing the trail for Western Region in the NPP Government.

Hon. Joseph Cudjoe continue to be the torchbearer for Western Region and we are confident that with you Western Region will go places.



“Effia to the World ampa”



Men At Work Is A Brand Not Promises