Jones Afriyie Anto to contest for MP in Asunafo north NPP primaries

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 February 2023

Source: kay1 ghana, Contributor

The presiding member (PM) for the Asunafo North constituency, Mr. Jones Afriyie Anto, is lacing his boot to contest the parliamentary seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Speaking to King Cy on Genesis radio, Jones Afriyie confirmed that he served the party well. I have passed through all the ranks in politics, which gives me the opportunity to contest this time.



"I have served two (2) terms as an assemblyman, constituency assistant’s secretary, constituency first vice chairman, polling station secretary, and presiding member for three (3) consecutive terms without any challenge from my assembly members because I serve them very well, so they always vote for me to be in office", he explained.



Mr. Jones clarifies that he has a good relationship with the current Member of Parliament, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, who is the current deputy minister for youth and sports, but if the NPP wants to break the eight (8), they need a new face on the Asunafo North ballot paper to make that workable for them. So he’ll acknowledge Evans Bobie for his good work for the constituency and hand him over the baton to continue the race to break the eight.



He continued by saying that, "Per the experience, I have gathered through my service to the government base on grassroots people and the socialization attitude towards Chiefs within the municipality it is my prayer to win this primaries to get the opportunity to lead the party in Asunafo north to break the eight and represents the good people in parliament".