Jomoro MP reshapes Ankasa Forest Reserve road

Regional News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: thechronicle.com.gh

The Ankasa Forest Reserve road in the Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region is undergoing reshaping by the Member of Parliament, Dorcas Affo-Toffey.



The eight-kilometre road has not seen any coal tar since its construction several decades ago.



The reshaping of the road would benefit nearby communities such as Amokwawsuazo, Fire, "Odo y3 f3", Paradise, and French-Man.



Other communities along the road include Mfante New Town, Anhweafutukrom, Anhweafutu Junction, and New Ankasa.



Residents struggle to transport goods to markets due to inaccessible roads.



Farming is the main occupation of the inhabitants.



The Ankasa Forest Reserve in Ghana has historical significance and supports government revenue through eco-tourism and forestry practices, but its accessibility is hampered by the poor condition of the road, dissuading tourists and affecting local farming economic activities.



Located in the Elubo Zone of the Region, it is a tourist site from which the government generates revenue to contribute to the national GDP.



Despite governmental awareness of the state of the road, no action has been taken to address this issue.



The situation worsens when it rains as transportation is halted due to the muddy nature of the road.



The only vehicle that could commute through the road during rain is an old Land Rover vehicle, which sometimes gets stuck in the mud.



The MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has therefore initiated efforts to reshape and repair the road.



The aim is to alleviate hardships for commuters, tourists, and farmers.



The Assembly Member for Solanim Electoral Area, Ebenezer Adjei, said the road was in a deplorable state, but they appealed to the MP for help.



He said they are optimistic the MP would construct the road properly should she win again to represent the people of Jomoro in Parliament.



Some residents expressed gratitude to the MP, noting that several dignitaries use the road due to the Ankasa Forest, but no efforts have been made to construct it until the MP intervened.



They said they had reported the state of the road to the municipal chief executive and other executives, but nothing had been done about it until the MP stepped in.