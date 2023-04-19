Jomoro MP rehabilitates Twiakor-Navrongo deplorable road network

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 April 2023

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the opposition Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, has rehabilitated the Twiakor to Navrongo deplorable road network in the area.



The area is a predominantly cocoa-growing area and since the construction of the road network in the area, no government had reshaped it.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey who became the Jomoro MP in 2021, visited the area in 2022 and promised to rehabilitate the road for the residents.



The current state of the road which is very accessible, will afford the farmers and other residents the opportunity to convey their farm produce to market centres.



The 17-kilometer stretch covers over six communities such as Twiakor Number Two, Twiakor Number One, Navrongo, Bentelebo, Kofikrom.



Speaking to the media after the completion of the road, Dorcas Afo-Toffey commended the contractor for completing the project on time.



"Let me commend the contractor for completing the project on time because very soon the rainy season will start. Now that the contractor has completed the road, the residents will not have any problem during the rainy season", she said.



She disclosed that she first visited the area in 2022 and saw the road network in a very deplorable state of which she couldn't use her vehicle to ply it and pledged to rehabilitate it in order to save lives and also post harvest losses.



"When I visited here in 2022, as a matter of fact, I couldn't use my vehicle to ply it, even motorbike I couldn't use it and I walked for several hours before reaching the last community and that day I suffered, I became too tired so when I met the residents I made a pledge to them that I would rehabilitate it for them if government would not do it"



"This road had caused so many miscarriages, cocoa farmers had been suffered on it so today I'm very excited that I have been able to rehabilitate the road for them. As some of us see it as a rehabilitation, the residents here from their testimonies see it as an asphalt", she stated.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey bemoaned how the current government has abandoned cocoa roads in the Jomoro Constituency.



"Residents here have been crying to the government to construct their road network as part of the Cocoa Road Program yet still nothing has been done, the residents feel as if they are not part of Ghana", she expressed her concerns.



She, therefore, took the opportunity to remind the government to think about the good people of Twiakor-Navrongo by tarring their road network.



The MP who became upset about the abandonment of electricity project at Twiakor and Navrongo by the Akufo-Addo government, called on the Ministry of Energy to treat it as a matter of urgency to continue with the project.



She emphasized that, "This electricity project was started by John Mahama government in 2016 and since we left government in 2017 January, the NPP government has abandoned it and to me governance should be continuous so I don't see why this project should be abandoned for over seven years. I will use your platform to call on the government to charge the contractor to come and complete the project".



Expressing their joy and excitement, some residents who spoke to the media said the facelift, given these routes would make commuting very easy for them.



They prayed to God to bless the MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey abundantly for thinking about them.



"We are very very happy that finally our death trap road network has been rehabilitated by Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey. Since we came here this is the first time our road network has been rehabilitated and Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey has been the first sitting MP to visit us, they regarded us strangers but meanwhile we are Ghanaians and we vote. We pray to Almighty God to bless Hon. Dorcas Afo-Toffey abundantly and protect her against any evil plan, we will continue to pray her to get money and strength to help us always", they happily said.