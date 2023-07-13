Jomoro MP presents 100 dual desks to Ellenda M/A Junior High School

Regional News of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, has presented 100 pieces of dual desks to the Ellenda M/A Junior High School (JHS) to facilitate teaching and learning.



This follows an appeal made by the headmaster and opinion leaders of the community to the MP to help address the numerous challenges militating against the smooth running of the school, especially inadequate furniture in the school.



The MP responded to their call by paying a visit to the school to ascertain the situation there.



At a presentation ceremony at the school on Monday, July 10, 2023, Dorcas Afo-Toffey commended the management of the school and the good people of Ellenda for supporting her to fulfill her pledge.



"Let me thank the headmaster and his staff, the committee and the good people of Ellenda for supporting this exercise. In fact, I came here during a funeral and I told that the JHS does not have enough furniture and pupils sit in twos so I promised to make desks to resolve the issue and today I have fulfilled my pledge", she said.



She, therefore, pledged her support to the school and advised the pupils to study hard to obtain good grades that would enable them to further their education at institutions of higher learning.



"Education is one of my topmost priorities and I will continue to provide furniture for other schools in my constituency. I will also call on you pupils to take your studies so serious in order to become great leaders in this country in future, never joke with your education. Let me promise the female BECE candidates in this school that if any of you perform well in your final exams, I will give that person a scholarship so learn well", she stated.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey seized the opportunity to urge the headmaster and the schoolchildren to take proper care of the furniture in order to achieve its intended purpose.



"I will appeal to the headmaster and the pupils to take proper care of the furniture to last longer", she called.



She also appealed to the good people of Ellenda to rally behind her in prayers to deliver on her mandate.



Anthony Yankey, the headmaster on behalf of the staff and the pupils expressed profound gratitude to the MP for the timely intervention to solve the furniture challenges facing the school.



"In fact, Hon Dorcas Afo-Toffey has done well because since the establishment of the, furniture issue has been distributing this great school and today Hon Dorcas Afo-Toffey has demonstrated that she is a God-sent, she promised us and she has delivered, we are very grateful", he said.



He, therefore, pledged on behalf of the school to make good use of the furniture.



On his behalf, the Circuit Supervisor of the school, John Armah commended the MP for the kind gesture.



He pleaded with the MP for the area, Dorcas Afo-Toffey to provide the school with teachers' accommodation.



The schoolchildren also thanked Dorcas Afo-Toffey for supporting them and promised to take their studies seriously.



The 100 furniture is expected to benefit a surrounding public school at Ellenda Wharf fishing community.