Jomoro MP pays medical bill of 6-year-old suffering from hypospadias

Regional News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey, has given hope to the family of a six-year-old boy suffering from hypospadias at Half-Assini.



When all hope seemed lost to the family of the innocent child, given the severity of the ailment, the legislator extended her benevolence to them by taking up the medical cost of the child.



Hypospadias is a medical condition where the penis and the scrotum are fused.



A representative of the family, Matthew Aduko Ackah, was surprised when the representative of the MP, Fidelis Somiah, presented the cheque covering the medical expenses of the boy to him.



To Aduko Ackah, what the MP had done demonstrated her love and care, "and as a family, we are short of words to describe the MP’s gesture.”



The representative of the MP told the family that the gesture exemplified the MP’s unwavering commitment to serving her constituents and to ease the financial struggles of those in need.



The presentation was led by Fidelis Somiah, an assistant to the MP, and accompanied by David Somiah, the constituency director of elections, Grandpere, the constituency deputy organizer and Patricia Enstuah, the Deputy Constituency Treasurer.