Jomoro MP expresses gratitude to Mahama, constituents

Politics of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has expressed gratitude to the former President, John Mahama for touring her constituency on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Former President Mahama was in Jomoro to meet with delegates ahead of the May 13, flagbearer and parliamentary candidate elections of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The visit forms part of his tour to the Western Region to canvas for votes to lead our noble NDC party in the 2024 elections.



Affo-Toffey in a Facebook post on Monday, March 27, 2023, also expressed gratitude to the entire Jomoro Constituency for a successful event.



Read below the post:



I, Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, is by this expressing my appreciations to the Almighty God for a successful visit of the former President, John Mahama and his entourage to my constituency on Sunday, March 26, 2023.



My next appreciation goes to the former President and his team, I say God bless you.



To my NDC party executives, what would I have done without you? I say God bless you. Nyame Eyira B3.



To the entire Jomoro people who trooped to the venue for this important visit, Nawule M/A Basic School, I say God bless you.

My Okada boys, you guys did so well and I say Ayikoo!



To the media who are going to broadcast whatever happened to the entire word, I wish you God’s blessings for your support.



Then to everyone who supported the day in diverse ways, I say Nyame Eyira B3.

Medâwase.