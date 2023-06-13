Jomoro MP declares victory for Gyakye Quayson ahead of Assin North by-election

Politics of Tuesday, 13 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Jomoro constituency Dorcas Affo-Toffey has expressed strong optimism that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will retain the Assin North parliamentary seat in the June 27 by-election.



The MP believes the party’s candidate James Gyakye Quayson will emerge as the MP for the area.



She made the remarks in a Facebook post after embarking on a house-to-house campaign as part of efforts to convince constituents in the area to vote for the candidate.



The MP expressed gratitude to Samuel Okudjato Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongue, and Joyce Tetteh, the MP for South Dayi Constituencies in the Volta Region for joining her in the campaign for the candidate.



The Electoral Commission of Ghana has set June 27, 2023, as the date for the upcoming by-election in Assin North constituency.



The by-election is to elect a substantive Member of Parliament after the Supreme Court invalidated the election of the erstwhile MP, James Gyakye Quayson.



Following the ruling of the Apex Court, Parliament subsequently through its Clerk informed the Commission to trigger the processes required to get a new representative for the constituency.



Several members of the party including the Jomoro MP moved to the constituency to campaign for the candidate.



She wrote “I, Hon Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, will like to first, thank the Almighty God for a successful house-to-house, church-to-church, market-to-market campaign at Assin North Constituency in the Central Region.



"This is in support of the NDC candidate, Mr. James Gyakye Quayson in the June 27 by-election. Let me also take the opportunity to express gratitude to Hon Samuel Okudjato Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongue, and Hon Joyce Tetteh, the MP for South Dayi Constituencies in the Volta Region for their tremendous participation. We hope the NDC retains the seat come June 27. Thank you all. #TogetherWeCan."