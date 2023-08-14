Jomoro MP covers the costs of surgeries and other medical bills for constituents

Politics of Monday, 14 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, has provided a helping hand to residents who needed money to pay medical bills.



The legislator and philanthropist noted that the move was made to help alleviate the financial strain on the beneficiaries.



She stated that the initiative helped people who needed it.



The medical expenses included the costs of surgeries as well as other relevant health demands of the beneficiaries.



Affo-Toffey considers herself honoured to be able to make a positive difference in the lives of those around her.



“Being a leader has allowed me to showcase the power of compassion, kindness, and collective support.



Aside from that, the MP has gone above and above to give wheelchairs to those with mobility impairments, allowing them to restore their independence and movement.



One of her most pleasant accomplishments, according to the MP, was creating a free health screening initiative in the constituency.



The screening she revealed helped to detect health issues at an early stage, ensuring that individuals receive timely treatment and care.



“Furthermore, I have taken it upon myself to cover the costs of surgeries for individuals who couldn’t afford them, giving them access to life-changing procedures and improving their quality of life.”



Read the full post from the MP below



HEALTH CARE SUPPORT



As the Member of Parliament representing the good people of Jomoro Constituency, I have been providing medical support to individuals in my constituency.



I have personally taken the initiative to pay medical bills for those in need, ensuring that they receive the medical care they deserve.



Additionally, I have gone the extra mile to provide wheelchairs to individuals with mobility limitations, allowing them to regain their independence and mobility.



One of my most satisfying achievements was organising a free health screening programme within the constituency.



This programme helped to detect health issues at an early stage, ensuring that individuals receive timely treatment and care.



Furthermore, I have taken it upon myself to cover the costs of surgeries for individuals who couldn’t afford them, giving them access to life-changing procedures and improving their quality of life.



Through these endeavors, I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact that medical support can have on individuals and their families.



By relieving the financial burden of medical bills, I have seen the relief and gratitude in the eyes of those I have helped.



Providing wheelchairs has brought joy and newfound freedom to individuals who were previously limited in their mobility.



The health screening programmes I organized have not only saved lives, but have also promoted a culture of preventive care and by detecting health issues early on.



We have been able to intervene and provide the necessary treatments, ultimately improving the overall health of my constituents.



Covering the costs of surgeries has been a deeply rewarding experience. Witnessing the transformation and gratitude of individuals whose lives have been changed by these procedures has reinforced my commitment to serving my constituents.



I am honored to be able to make a positive difference in the lives of those around me.

Being a leader has allowed me to showcase the power of compassion, kindness, and collective support.



Together, we can continue to make a lasting impact and improve the lives of those in need. #TogetherWeCan



