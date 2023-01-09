Jomoro MP constructs concrete bridge for Bentelebo residents

Regional News of Monday, 9 January 2023

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency of the Western Region, Dorcas Afo-Toffey has constructed a concrete bridge over 'The Bentelebo River' for the good people of Bentelebo, a farming community and its surrounding communities in the Tikobo Number Two Electoral Area.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey in early 2022 pledged to construct a durable bridge for the Bentelebo farming community when the Chief of the area reported to her about the collapse of their wooden bridge which nearly killed a pregnant woman who fell into the river.



Commissioning the concrete bridge to fulfil her pledge over the weekend, the opposition MP for Jomoro, Dorcas Afo-Toffey commended the contractor and his workers for completing the project on time for her to honour her pledge.



She also thanked the Chief and his people for supporting the contractor to complete the project without any delay.



"Let me use this opportunity to wish the good people of Bentelebo and its environs a happy new year and also thanked the contractor for completing this important project on time, to the community members, you have done very well for supporting the project to complete on time",



Dorcas Afo-Toffey took the opportunity to advise them to organise periodic communal labour to clear the waterway so that there would be a free flow of the river.



"Try and maintain it, clear the waterway so that the river will flow freely, and I promise you that I will support you to maintain it," she stated.



She emphasized that she would continue to provide life-changing projects for the good people of the Jomoro Constituency.



"It's the good people of Jomoro I've come to serve, and I will continue to do that anytime any day, their court issue cannot prevent me from serving the good people of Jomoro, if they like they should send me to Supreme Court still I will work," she stated.



She called on them to continue rallying behind her to complete the 6-unit classroom she has commenced for them at Forest Junction.



Nana Avo-Nwiah V, the Chief of the area, commended the MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey for using her office as an opposition MP to construct a concrete bridge for them.



"Dorcas Afo-Toffey is an opposition MP, her political party is not in government but she is doing well, we thank her for this wonderful project because anytime it rains, we are cut off from other communities due to the bad nature of the bridge that collapsed, MPs have come and gone for Jomoro, but for you, Hon. Dorcas Toffey, you are a God-sent angel in human nature", he said.



He charged his people to always respond to communal duties as that would help in nation-building.



Nana Avo-Nwiah V seized the opportunity to appeal to Ghana COCOBOD to construct the Bentelebo-Tweakor cocoa road for them.



"In fact, let me tell that media that this area produces a lot of cocoa for the country but the road network here is very terrible and I'm appealing to the central government to construct our road for us", he called.



An elder among these settlers who were extremely happy for the bridge said since their ancestors settled where they are, they have never received any developmental project within their community.



Amidst tears of joy, the elder thanked the Jomoro MP, Dorcas Afo-Toffey for taking care of their plight.