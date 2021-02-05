Regional News of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Jomoro MP commissions a 20-seater WC toilet facility for Tikobo No.2

A photo of the commissioning of wcs in Jomoro

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Dorcas Affo-Toffey has commissioned a 20-seater water closet toilet facility, 2 urinals and 2 bathrooms for the chiefs and people of Tikobo Number Two (T2).



This facility was started in late 2020 and formed part of her 2020 electioneering campaign pledge against open defecation menace in the area.



The 20-seater water closet toilet facility has been divided into two for both males and females.



This facility is constructed with a bio digester which will prevent the septic tank from getting full. It has also been provided with a poly tank and a borehole.



Additionally, there is space where toiletries and other stationery that would be used at the facility could be kept safely.



A three-member committee has been constituted to look after the project to achieve its intended purpose.



Handing over the keys of the facility to the Chief of the community amidst adherence to Coronavirus safety protocols, the MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey thanked the community for their cooperation.



She also seized the opportunity to thank residents for electing her to be their Member of Parliament in the 8th Parliament.



She bemoaned how the community has been in dire need of toilet facility for some years hence her efforts to put up the facility.



She, therefore, gave thanks to an indigene of the community, Mr. Emmanuel Kwaw for supporting her to construct the modernized toilet for the area.



"I started this in 2020 December and that I was not MP for Jomoro, I realized that this community was not have not toilet and there was the need for us to construct toilet facility here", she stated.



She said the facility would help the community a lot especially visitors who would visit the area for programs.



Dorcas Affo-Toffey took the opportunity to appeal to the community to maintain the facility to last long.



She emphasized that the facility was not for any political party but for the entire community.



"I will appeal to this community that we should come together and help the development of this area, even though I am an NDC member but development is not about NDC or NPP, I didn't construct this toilet facility for only NDC members but all", she said.



She pledged the facility was a just a tip of the iceberg and therefore added that she was going to work hard to bring more development into the area.



"This is the beginning of development that is coming into this community and if we are able to look after it well and get profit over it, we will use the proceed to build another one for this community because this community is big and needs at least three toilet facilities", she assured.



She ended: "...so I will implore my brothers and sisters took after ir well because we have a lot for this community".



The Chief of Tikobo No.2, Nana Avo Nwiah V expressed his profound gratitude to the NDC lawmaker for the kind gesture.



"It is even Chief's wish to have such a great project at his or her town and I can say that in Nzema here, this is the first time a community is having this modernized toilet facility



It is a happy moment and to be frank with you, I am very very happy, I am very proud to have the MP and Mr. Emmanuel Kwaw coming from my town, I am extremely excited", he said.



He, therefore, beseeched his people to maintain the toilet facility to achieve its intended purpose.



"My only word to my people is that if someone does this project for you, you need to maintain it, in Ghana here, maintenance culture is our problem and if we don't look at it well and the person comes, there is no way the person will help you again and that is why am telling my people to maintain it", he advised.



Nana Avo Nwiah V took the opportunity to advise the MP to continue to work with the people who worked hard for her to become MP for the area if she wants to continue to be the MP for the area for the next four years.



Some of the residents who thronged to witness the occasion praised the MP for the initiative and also appealed for more.