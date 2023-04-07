Jomoro MCE financially supports PWDs

Regional News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: Mensah B. Ruth

About 50 persons living with disability (PwDs) in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region have received monetary assistance ranging from GHC1,000 to GHC2,000 as part of strategies to enable them to undertake productive ventures and to make them self-reliant.



The items presented to them included sewing machines, bags of rice, salon equipment and refrigerators.



The assistance was provided from the three percent of the District Assembly Common Fund to support the beneficiaries in their education, medical care and trade.



Louisa Iris Arde, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro Municipality thanked president Akufo-Addo for increasing the Disability Fund from two percent to three percent.



"Let me commend His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for increasing the Disability Fund from two percent to three percent and in fact, we have all seen the improvement in the disbursement as compared to the previous years", she said.



She also commended the management of the Jomoro Municipal Social Welfare Department for selecting the rightful beneficiaries devoid of politics.



"Let me also thank the management of the Jomoro Municipal Social Welfare Department for not selecting the beneficiaries based on their political colours, this is what we want our Municipality, we shouldn't play politics with the welfare of our brothers and sisters disabled", she commended.



The Jomoro MCE said it was government’s top priority to keep extending support to persons living with disability to alleviate their predicament.



She, therefore, entreated the beneficiaries to try to invest the money into productive ventures to help uplift their standards of living and welfare in the society.



She also urged them to take proper care of the items in order to benefit their families.



"I will appeal to you to make good use of the items and also use the money for it intended purposes, don't misuse the money", she pleaded.



She took the opportunity, to appeal to persons who are not disabled to respect persons living with disability.



"We shouldn't see persons living with disability as not important people, they are our brothers and sisters and they are very important in our society so we should not discriminate against them, let us embrace them", she advised.



Louisa Iris Arde, seized the opportunity to pledge her commitment to support persons living with disability in the Jomoro Municipality.



"As I continue to be Jomoro MCE, I will do my best to support persons living with disability so I will urge others who did not benefit from today's disbursement to remain calm because next time they will benefit", she assured.



Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the media, commended the Jomoro MCE for the kind gesture and pledged to make good use of the items and also use the money wisely.