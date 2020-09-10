Regional News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: GNA

Jomoro CPP Parliamentary Candidate tours constituency

Patrick Ekye Kwesie, CPP Parliamentary aspirant for Jomoro speaking to residents

Mr Patrick Ekye Kwesie, the Convention People's Party ( CPP) Parliamentary aspirant for Jomoro, has gone on a familiarization visit to some communities in the area.



The visit allowed Mr Kwesie the opportunity to outdoor and market himself to the constituents as a newcomer on the political scene and to seek their support in the December 7 general elections.



Mr Kwesie was accompanied by the Western Regional Chairman of CPP, Mr Francis Edward, the Western Regional Communications Director, Madam Kadedja Ama Nkrumah and Jomoro CPP Constituency Organizer, Mame Sarah.



Some of the communities visited were Tikobo No.2, Bawia, Nvellenu and Samenye.



Addressing traditional rulers, party supporters and residents in the communities, Mr Kwesie, an indigene of Tikobo No.2, urged them to remember the legacy of the CPP and to vote for him to articulate their concerns in Parliament.



He said his plan to contest the seat was not borne out of personal gains but to renew the spirit of Dr.Kwame Nkrumah and to help the people unearth, tap the human and natural resources to speed up the development of the area.



Mr Kwesie asked the people to give him their mandate to represent them in Parliament and to lobby construction firms to put the road network into good shape.



He called on the Chiefs and people to forge ahead in unity and to also rally behind him to harness the rich natural resources that he had identified through research.



The CPP aspirant was unhappy that Jomoro, which has resources such as diamond, silica sand, caroline, among others, remained underdeveloped.



Mr Kwesie admitted that the area required proven and innovative leadership to steer the development process to improve the living conditions of the people.



At Bawia, Mr Kwesie told the people that when given the nod he would liaise with the District Assembly to establish an Oil and Gas Technical Training Institute in the area to produce the required manpower to feed the oil and gas industry.



He donated five bags of cement towards completion of the Chief's palace.



The Regional Chairman of the party, Mr Edward asked Nzemas to rethink and vote the CPP into power.



He explained that "voting CPP into power means acknowledging the works of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and building on his legacy."



The Assemblyman for Tikobo No.2, Mr Marshall Akainyah admitted that the CPP Parliamentary Candidate has a vision for Jomoro.



He said Mr Kwesie had identified a host of resource potentials in the area, which were unknown to the people.



Mr Akainyah implored the CPP Parliamentary aspirant to help bring development to the area when voted into power on December 7.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.