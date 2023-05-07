'Joker' John Mahama is never a serious politician – NPP man jabs

General News of Sunday, 7 May 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former president John Mahama has been described as a joker of a politician as several important stages have exposed his incompetence.



A New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart cites his responses to serious national concerns and mishaps in his life as not fit and deserving of him leading the country.



The NPP notes it was a mistake in the first place for Mahama to become President.



An NPP former Nhyiaeso chairman hopeful Fred Okyere cites the president’s missing speech at a conference where the president appeared helpless, his infamous I am a dead goat response and his response to a BBC interviewer as being corrupt.



He was speaking on Ultimate Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



“Mahama is a joke, do Ghanaians remember when he was asked has, he had been corrupt before and how he responded, as a president or human being? How will a serious politician respond to a question like this?”



“Is he not the same person who said he is a dead goat, what are we talking about, Mahama is a joke. Whoever we bring in the 2024 elections can beat Mahama”, he said



Mr. Mahama has been the center of a number of controversies while he was in power as President and there were a few gaffes and some inappropriate happening when he was leader of the country between 2012 -2016.



He is vying to lead the NDC into a crucial election, and opinions are divided over his decision, it appears some persons with his party think he is the best man to lead them to victory but for some too he has not shown the right zeal to be the right person reason he is been contested in his party flagbearership race by two key members of the party, one served under him.



Mr. Kojo Bonsu former KMA Mayor and Dr Kwabena Duffuor a former Finance Minister under President Mills.