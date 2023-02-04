Joint military, police patrol sent to Maame Krobo to prevent reprisal attacks on herdsmen

Regional News of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A joint military-police patrol is currently patrolling the streets of Maame Krobo in the Afram Plains South District of the Eastern region to prevent retaliatory attacks following the alleged murder of a resident by a nomadic herdsman.



Some houses and other properties belonging to nomadic herdsmen in the Zongo community at Maame Krobo have been destroyed.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that some police officers were deployed to the area after residents had attempted to attack the herdsmen.



The police managed to escort them out from Mame Krobo to Donkokrom to prevent reprisal attacks.



Military officers were flown in from Accra on Saturday morning to assist the regional police command in managing the situation.