General News of Wednesday, 24 February 2021

John and I are committed to our respective parties – Abu Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor with his brother John Jinapor

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister-nominee for Lands and Natural Resources has re-emphasized the commitment of himself and his elder brother, John Jinapor, to their respective political parties.



The two brothers are one of the interesting stories of Ghana’s politics with both playing leading roles in the two main political parties.



Over the years, questions have been asked about how two brothers could belong to political parties with distinct ideologies.



There also have been concerns that due to the nature of the politics in the country, the two Jinapors may not be on good terms.



Speaking on his relationship with his brother, Abu Jinapor corrected the erroneous impression that he shares the same abode with his brother.



He also reaffirmed his commitment to the New Patriotic Party which he is a member of and John to the National Democratic Congress, the main opposition party.



“There is an assumption that we live in the same home, we don’t. I live with my family and he lives with his family. We live very independent lives.



We are both committed to our respective parties. He is strongly committed to his party and I’m probably more committed to my party. We are very cordial. Cordial as any siblings anywhere can be,” he said.



He also assured Parliament that he and his brother will at any point necessary offer their service to the house in the maintenance of unity and mutual respect between members on both sides of the house.