John and Abu Jinapor clash over ‘dumsor’ in Parliament

General News of Friday, 1 March 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Two brothers clashed on the floor of Parliament over dumsor, also known as power outages, during the debate on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address.



This comes on the back of the government being adamant to admit that there is a power crisis in the nation.



Most parts of Accra and other regions have been experiencing power outages for days without prior notice from the ECG or GridCo.



Ranking member for the committee on Mines and Energy, John Abdulai Jinapor, accused the Nana Addo administration of failing to provide funds to buy fuel to power the thermal plants for electricity supply, citing the recent erratic electricity supply consumers are grappling with.



But brother to the Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, argued that the erratic power supply consumers are experiencing is far better than the one under the Mahama administration.



The Damango MP declared that the NPP wholeheartedly accepts the mantra that a vote for Bawumia is a vote for another term for Akufo-Addo.



Abu Jinapor explained that the achievements of the Nana Addo administration far outweigh those of the Mills-Mahama administration.







