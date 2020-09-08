Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: 3 News

John Mahama won’t ask people to proceed on leave – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said former President, John Dramani Mahama, if elected to be president again will ensure good governance practices in Ghana.



He said Mr. Mahama will not order persons to proceed on leave unlike what is transpiring under the Akufo-Addo administration where the Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo has been asked to proceed on leave following his revelation of corruption in the country.



Speaking in an interview with TV3’s Komla Adom after the launch of the NDC’s manifesto document on Monday September 7, Haruna Iddrisu said “A John Mahama administration will not ask an auditor general to proceed on leave as part of his quest to deepen good governance.”



He added “You are asking an auditor general to proceed on leave because of the sun he is shining on wrong doing and revelations of fraud, corruption embezzlement, and misappropriation. That is not good governance.



“A John Mahama administration also promises to resources the anti-corruption institutions, build a fearless independent judiciary with adequate financial resources with guarantees that they can retain a portion of their internally generated fund for purpose of judicial administration.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.