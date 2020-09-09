John Mahama will find answers to all unanswered questions on corruption - Minority Leader

Politics of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has indicated that former President John Dramani Mahama when elected again as President of Ghana will find answers to all the unanswered questions on corruption under the Akufo-Addo government.



Speaking at the University of Professional Studies in Accra (UPSA) during the launch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) manifesto ahead of the 2020 general elections, he opined that the Akufo-Addo led NPP government has deliberately refused to address all corruption scandals since it took office from the previous administration.



He, however, assured that the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama is committed to lead the fight against corruption in the country as he believes eradicating it is a sure way to ensure development of the country.



“His Excellency John Mahama makes the commitment to make corruption once again a high-risk activity,” he said.



“The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has turned a blind eye to numerous corruption scandals that have forced the nation since its assumption of power in 2017,” Minority Leader addressed the gathering.



“John Dramani Mahama will find answers to all the unanswered questions on corruption, whether it is BOST, National Youth Authority or Kroll and Associates. It is only in Ghana that excavators can go missing, found and nothing happens. That will not happen under a John Mahama Presidency."







He, therefore, sounded a caution to deal with officials under a future John Dramani Mahama administration who will engage in any form of corruption; emphasizing that the former President in his next government will downside the size of the Ministers.



“Officials under a future NDC administration who engage in corruption will be dealt with . . . John Mahama will “downsize the size of the ministers and review and reform the Ghanaian Public Service to respond to Covid-19 emergency and deepen the administrative efficiency of those institutions.”









Disclaimer

GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.