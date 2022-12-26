John Mahama visits ailing business mogul Asuma Banda after sisters' appeal

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has paid a special visit to ailing Ghanaian business mogul, Asuma Banda.



Though details of the visit are scanty, pictures making the rounds on social media capture John Mahama and former Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Victor Smith at the premise of the former Chief Executive Officer of Antrak Air.



John Mahama’s visit comes after the sisters of Asuma Banda made a public appeal for him to intervene in the impasse that is preventing them from getting access to their brother.



The sisters on December 7, 2022, told Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that they were seeking the intervention of the president, the office of the former president and the Chief Imam to resolve custody issues around their brother.



”We know the court has ruled in favor of the second wife. But he is our beloved family member. We acknowledge what his two wives have done for him. We will not be ungrateful to them.



"But our brother has requested to go to Kintampo. And so we are appealing to the president to intervene,” they said in apparent reference to the second wife's reluctance to allow him to be moved.



The sisters revealed that except for Tuesday, December 6, 2022, we have not seen our brother in the past five years, the Rainbow Radio report added.



”We are still appealing to friends, the business community, and all those who know our brother to intervene. The court has ruled, but we are interested in making our brother better.



"John Mahama knows my brother so well. Nana Addo was his good friend. I am also appealing to Frema Opare to intervene. The two wives are tired, and we want to take over as his sisters,” Hajia Shatta said.











