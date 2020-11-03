Politics of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: universnewsroom.com

John Mahama to storm UG campus tonight

The Flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama will be accompanied by John Dumelo

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama is expected to make a stop on the campus of the University of Ghana tonight as part of his campaign trail in the Greater Accra Region.



He will be joined by the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wougon constituency, John Dumelo.



According to a notice from the party, he will be interacting with students of the university.



He would be at the Amphitheatre, which is at the Commonwealth Hall of the University.

