John Mahama to reverse ban on importation of used vehicles

2024 flagbearer of the largest opposition party the National Democratic Congress(NDC) John Mahama has promised to reverse the ban on the import of used vehicles.



Mr. Mahama made the promise when he addressed artisans, auto workers and traders at the Techiman Magazine in the Bono Region.



According to him, most Ghanaians are unable to afford the brand new vehicles manufacturers in Ghana make hence the need to strike a balance.



He said the government can become a customer of the auto industry by buying some of the cars assembled brand new in Ghana.



“There are vehicle assembly plants owned by foreigners with the goal of assembling vehicle parts and selling brand-new cars to Ghanaians. The affordability of these new cars is a challenge for many Ghanaians; the government should play a role in addressing this issue by purchasing a significant portion of these locally assembled cars.” he said.



“Given the substantial demand for vehicles in the government sector, such a move could contribute to the profitability of these companies. Recognizing the financial constraints faced by ordinary Ghanaians in affording new cars, the NDC plans to eliminate the proposed ban on the importation of used vehicles,” John Dramani Mahama added.



Ghana banned the importation of cars older than 10 years to encourage international companies including Volkswagen AG and Nissan Motor Co. to set up local plants in the West African country.



The new law also provides import-duty rebates for companies that manufacture or assemble cars in Ghana, according to the act of parliament.



Volkswagen, Nissan, Toyota Motor Corp., Suzuki Motor Corp. and Renault SA are among automakers now owning local assembly of vehicles in Ghana.



Ghana is seeking to become a car-manufacturing hub for West Africa, a region with more than 380 million people.



VW, Nissan chase African Market where car loans are rare.