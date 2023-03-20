John Mahama to file nomination form on March 21

Politics of Monday, 20 March 2023

A flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is expected to file his nomination to contest the May 13th, 2023, primaries on Tuesday at 1.00 pm.



The filing was scheduled for Monday, March 20, but has been postponed due to a presentation by the party on the True State of the Nation Address on Monday.



In a release by the John Mahama Campaign team it stated, “very sorry for the postponement, which is in response to a request from the party to reschedule because of the presentation of the party’s True State of the Nation Address on Monday.”



Mr. Mahama will however continue his first phase tour of the Ashanti Region, which ends today, a statement by the aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said.



Two weeks after president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered the State of the Nationa Address (SoNA) to the nation through Parliament, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to present the 'true' SoNA today.



The widely advertised event is slated for the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA). The address will be delivered by the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.



The address is expected to point out areas of misgovernance and to counter some of the claims that the president made during the SoNA.



