John Mahama tipped to win 2024 elections – New survey

The Bureau of Election Command (BEC) has released findings of its survey which tips former President John Dramani Mahama as the next President of Ghana.



The survey conducted across the 16 regions of the country saw him leading prospective presidential candidates, including Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen- both of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)- and the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Dr Kwabena Duffour with 48%.



A total of 11,071 respondents were interviewed during the data collection process under the mixed-method research approach. Of that number, 5,272 respondents representing 48% said they would approve the ex-president to be their next leader when the nation goes to the polls in 2024.



The BEC’s report sighted by Angelonline.com.gh added: “2,199 respondents representing 20% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana.”



“2,701 respondents representing 24% said that they will prefer Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen to be the next president of Ghana and lastly, 899 respondents representing 8% said that they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffour to be the next president of Ghana.”



According to the report, the people’s choice for Mr Mahama is informed by the high rate of unemployment among the youth, the NPP administration’s abandonment of projects started by the NDC government which they believe could have lessened their challenges, and the failed promises of the Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Breakdown of data



Bono Region



Out of 457 respondents interviewed in Bono Region, 203 respondents representing 44% said they would prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 81 respondents representing 18% said they would prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 128 respondents representing 28% said they would prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election and 43 respondents representing 10% said they would prefer Dr Kwabena Duffour to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election.



Bono East Region



Out of 493 respondents interviewed in Bono East Region, 261 respondents representing 53% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 78 respondents representing 16% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 94 respondents representing 19% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 60 respondents representing 12% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election.



Ahafo Region



Out of 449 respondents interviewed in Ahafo Region, 164 respondents representing 36% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 95 respondents representing 21% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 133 respondents representing 30% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 57 respondents representing 13% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffour to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election.



Western North Region



Out of 477 respondents interviewed in Western North Region, 233 respondents representing 49% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 61 respondents representing 13% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 118 respondents representing 24% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 65 respondents representing 14% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffour to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election



Western Region



Out of 802 respondents interviewed in Western Region, 337 respondents representing 42% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 142 respondents representing 18% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 229 respondents representing 28% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 94 respondents representing 12% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election.



Central Region



Out of 687 respondents interviewed in Central Region, 285 respondents representing 41% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 112 respondents representing 16% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 227 respondents representing 33% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 63 respondents representing 10% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election.



Eastern Region



Out of 568 respondents interviewed in Eastern Region, 180 respondents representing 32% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 108 respondents representing 19% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 215 respondents representing 38% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 65 respondents representing 11% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election.



Volta Region



Out of 652 respondents interviewed in Volta Region, 439 respondents representing 67%% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 36 respondents representing 6% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 97 respondents representing 15% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 80 respondents representing 12% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election.



Oti Region



Out of 442 respondents interviewed in Oti Region, 294 respondents representing 67% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 40 respondents representing 9% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 62 respondents representing 14% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 80 respondents representing 10% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election.



Savannah Region



Out of 528 respondents interviewed in Savannah Region, 322 respondents representing 61% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 132 respondents representing 24% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 54 respondents representing 10% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 29 respondents representing 5% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election.



Northern Region



Out of 1,284 respondents interviewed in the Northern Region, 662 respondents representing 52% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 471 respondents representing 37% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 96 respondents representing 9% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 55 respondents representing 4% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election.



North-East Region



Out of 432 respondents interviewed in the North-East Region, 174 respondents representing 40% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 203 respondents representing 47% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 41 respondents representing 10% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 14 respondents representing 3% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election.



Upper East Region



Out of 472 respondents interviewed in Upper East Region, 282 respondents representing 60% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 122 respondents representing 26% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 49 respondents representing 10% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 19 respondents representing 4% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election.



Upper West Region



Out of 458 respondents interviewed in Upper West Region, 276 respondents representing 60% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 120 respondents representing 26% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 49 respondents representing 11% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 19 respondents representing 3% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election.



Ashanti Region



Out of 1,188 respondents interviewed in Ashanti Region, 384 respondents representing 32%, said they would prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 172 respondents representing 14%, said they would opt for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 516 respondents representing 43% said they would prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 116 respondents representing 10% said they would choose Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general elections.



Greater Accra Region



Out of 1,682 respondents interviewed in Greater Accra Region, 776 respondents representing 46% said they will prefer Ex-president John Dramani Mahama to be the next president of Ghana come the 2024 presidential election, 254 respondents representing 15% said they will prefer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential election, 573 respondents representing 34% said they will prefer Mr John Alan Kyeremanten to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election and 79 respondents representing 5% said they will prefer Dr Kwabena Duffuor to be the next president of Ghana come 2024 presidential general election.