John Mahama takes shot of Coronavirus vaccine today

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former President John Mahama is set to take the jab of the COVID-19 vaccine

Former President John Dramani Mahama has joined the train of leaders taking the recently acquired AstraZeneca vaccine to allay the fears and public mistrust about the exercise.



President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia were the first to take the jabs of the Coronavirus together with their wives at the 37 Military and Police Hospitals respectively.



Mr Mahama will also take his jab at the Police Hospital in Accra.



The rollout of the vaccination officially begins today as government has released a list of centres where the exercise will be carried out at the designated areas.



Meanwhile, some key public officials such as the Speaker of Parliament and Members of Parliament, the Chief Justice and Justices of the Superior Court of Judicature, the Chairperson and members of the Council of State, the Chief of Staff and senior officials at the Office of the President and prominent personalities and some eminent clergy, the National Chief Imam, the Asantehene, the Ga Mantse and some media practitioners are also expected to take the jab of the Coronavirus vaccine today.