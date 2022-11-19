John Mahama's timely intervention saves breast cancer patient

Health News of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has shown great kindness to a breast cancer patient, who as a result has survived the deadly disease.



Vivian Mesere, is a teacher on the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) programme, was diagnosed of stage 3 breast cancer (locally advanced breast cancer) in March 2021. The doctor indicated she would need her breast cut off to save her.



She was teaching at a school in Koforidua, Eastern Region, at the time.



Her medical treatment began in January 2022, and having not been paid for almost a year, financing the treatment was going to prove a mountain to climb until, according to her, “some members of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Eastern Regional Caucus, who heard about my problem offered me GHC10,000 as part of support.”



“Not quite long” after that, Vivian recalls, “l had a call from the Former President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama who sent a message through his Secretary, Madam Bawa Mogtari, to [have me] transferred to the Ghana Swedish Cancer Treatment Center in Accra.”



Mr Mahama is said to have funded all the hospital expenses including corresponding treatment costs.



“He ordered l undergo chemotherapy. I started the treatment and by the grace of God, whilst going to Korle-Bu, today, l have gone through chemo and radiotherapy successfully,” Vivian explains with gratitude to the former President and “the special grace of God.”



Currently, Vivian has been pronounced a breast cancer survivor.