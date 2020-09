Politics of Monday, 28 September 2020

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

John Mahama resumes Bono Regional tour

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will resume his tour of the Bono Region on Monday.



He will meet with chiefs, farmers, okada riders, religious and community leaders, among others, and highlight issues in the People’s Manifesto, the NDc’s 2020 manifesto, which addresses the specific needs of the Bono Region.



Mr Mahama will outline plans to increase the earnings of farmers. He will aslo touch on setting up a cashew development board to support farmers, state-sponsored apprenticeship programme for the youth, legalising okada and his plan to provide Free Primary Healthcare which seeks to remove cost as a barrier to primary healthcare.



Last Tuesday, Mr Mahama and his Running Mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, suspended their tours of the Bono and Central Regions respectively following significant challenges with the Electoral Commission’s provisional voters register.

