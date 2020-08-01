Politics of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: The Herald

John Mahama promises to complete all abandoned projects

John Mahama gave the assurance at a meeting with Ghana Association of Assembly Members

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reiterated his promise to ensure the completion of all projects that has deliberately been abandoned by the Nana Akufo-Addo government for the people to reap the benefit of those projects.



These include roads, schools, health facilities among others.



John Dramani Mahama gave the assurance at a meeting with the Ghana Association of Assembly Members (GAAM) at his office in Accra.



A statement signed by James Agyenim Boateng, the NDC 2020 Campaign Spokesperson, disclosed that ex-President Mahama, also promised that the next NDC administration will work closely with the assembly members to deepen their role in governance of the country.



Mr. Mahama, explained that as the first point of contact for the resolution of many issues in electoral areas, assembly members require support from government to enable them effectively to discharge their enormous responsibilities.



The former president observed that not only do assembly members attend to the day-to-day needs of the people, but they also serve as community development agents.



He has therefore pledged to design training programmes to improve the capacity of assembly members as well as pay them monthly allowances to encourage them to do more for their communities.



Touching on COVID-19, Mr Mahama said he called for the involvement of local community leaders such as chiefs, assembly members and opinion leaders in the national response plan to help stop the spread, but that call was ignored.



The result, he observed, was the woeful failure of the distribution of food relief packages and the poor level of awareness of COVID-19.





